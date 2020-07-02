Disappointment over balloon carnival decision

Nightingale House Hospice said it hoped to see the event make a triumphant return in 2021 as it thanked organisers for their attempts to come up with a solution to avoid the total cancellation of this summer’s carnival.

It had been proposed that balloons could still take off from four sites across Oswestry to fly above the town over the August bank holiday weekend, with a pre-recorded nightglow and digital fly-overs also planned.

But Oswestry Town Council last week rejected the idea, with members saying they could not justify the £7,000 cost for a dampened-down version of what is normally a spectacular family festival in Cae Glas Park.

Lauren Tilston, head of income generation for the charity, said: “It is disappointing to hear the decision to cancel Oswestry Balloon Carnival this year which had been adapted to allow for social distancing.

“However, we completely understand that we are going through challenging times and difficult decisions must be made.

“Nightingale House Hospice has enjoyed working alongside all partners that have made the event such a success within the town centre over the past two years.

“We are so grateful for the support of Oswestry BID, Oswestry Town Council and most importantly the volunteer partners that coordinate the event, completely free of charge, for their dedication and hard work during this time.

“Everyone worked incredibly hard and we hope to re-visit the event for 2021, building on its success and finding a way forward.

Advertising

“Unfortunately, it is unlikely the balloonist will fly over Oswestry during the August Bank Holiday this year.

“In the meantime, Nightingale House Hospice will still be here for Oswestry families living with life limiting illnesses.

“Thank you to the people of Oswestry for their ongoing support.”

People in need of support or advice can contact the hospice on 01978 316800.