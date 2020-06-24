New VR glasses at Oswestry hospital to create exotic climes for patients during surgery

The League of Friends at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) bought the new Oculus video glasses for patients.

They are to be worn by patients at RJAH during their surgery when they are staying awake, and also before operations by anxious patients.

An immersive video experience allows patients to be transported to exotic locations across the world, including beaches, forests, hilltops and waterfalls. Patients even have the option of watching films on the glasses.

The League of Friends was pleased to spend time with colleagues in the hospital’s anaesthetic and recovery departments in order to ensure the right type of equipment was purchased. The charity bought four sets of glasses, which cost just under £1,000.

Alternative anaesthetic

Dr Ruth Longfellow, consultant anaesthetist at the Oswestry-based hospital, said: “Many patients feel quite anxious about the prospect of being awake during surgery, so it’s fantastic to see the positive impact these Oculus glasses can have on patient experience.

“Many patients don’t want to see or hear anything whilst they’re in theatre, so we’ve previously used sedation to make patients feel sleepy or drowsy, but with these glasses we don’t need do to that.

“The use of sedatives and general anaesthetic can mean patients take much longer to recover from surgery, so having the option to avoid using these, and using an alternative anaesthetic, which is acceptable to patients, is a real advantage.”

Paul Baker, recovery nurse, said: “We have also had great success with using the video glasses for children having surgery. They are able to watch the video whilst the cannula is being inserted and even as they go off to sleep, which makes it as stress-free as possible for them.

“I am passionate about using cutting edge technology for the benefit of patients, to deliver better care and leading the way with new ideas. Both Ruth and I would like to thank the League of Friends for working with us to purchase these video glasses.”

Victoria Sugden, League of Friends charity director, said: “This is an exciting piece of equipment, which has a lot of practical applications in making a patient’s experience of surgery less daunting. We have already seen the glasses help patients particularly with their fear of needles, which is brilliant.”