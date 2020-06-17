Advertising
Fire crews rescue stranded cars and clear flooded properties as storms rage over Shropshire
A number of properties needed pumping out by the fire service after heavy rain led to flash flooding.
Oswestry's fire and rescue team were called out to three incidents in quick succession, shortly before 6pm last night.
One took place in Oswald Road with a crew helping properties suffering from flooding, and another at Park Avenue.
James Lewis, crew manager at Oswestry Fire Station, said the calls had all involved flooding affecting electrics, and added: "Crews assisting at domestic properties also pumping out water in basements of all 3 properties using light portable pump."
It came after flooding also affected the A41 at Albrighton, with a fire crew required to rescue a family of five who had become stranded in flood water in their car.
Advertising
The road was affected from around 4.30pm through to 7pm.
Further storms are forecast for today, with a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms for much of the UK, including all of Shropshire and Mid Wales.
Advertising
Properties were flooded across the country amid sudden downpours yesterday.
More than 20 firefighters were called to a house that was struck by lightning in Sheffield as violent thunderstorms swept across the north of England and Scotland, causing flash flooding in places.
Five fire crews and a turntable ladder were sent to the house in the Millhouses area of Sheffield on Tuesday evening but the damage was limited to the roof.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “Firefighters have just finished tackling a fire on Millhouses Road, Sheffield.
“It is thought the blaze, which involved the roof of a three-storey house, was started when the property was hit by lightning."
Most Read
Charles Darwin sculpture offered to Shrewsbury after calls for Knife Angel to replace Clive of India statue
Advertising
Login or Register to comment