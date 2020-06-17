Fire crews rescue stranded cars and clear flooded properties as storms rage over Shropshire

Oswestry's fire and rescue team were called out to three incidents in quick succession, shortly before 6pm last night.

A flooded property in Oswestry. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

One took place in Oswald Road with a crew helping properties suffering from flooding, and another at Park Avenue.

A flooded property in Oswestry. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

James Lewis, crew manager at Oswestry Fire Station, said the calls had all involved flooding affecting electrics, and added: "Crews assisting at domestic properties also pumping out water in basements of all 3 properties using light portable pump."

A flooded property in Oswestry. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

It came after flooding also affected the A41 at Albrighton, with a fire crew required to rescue a family of five who had become stranded in flood water in their car.

Flooding in Albrighton. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

The road was affected from around 4.30pm through to 7pm.

The aftermath of the flooding in Albrighton. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

Further storms are forecast for today, with a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms for much of the UK, including all of Shropshire and Mid Wales.

A weather warning is in place for thunderstorms across much of the country. Pic: metoffice.gov.uk

Properties were flooded across the country amid sudden downpours yesterday.

More than 20 firefighters were called to a house that was struck by lightning in Sheffield as violent thunderstorms swept across the north of England and Scotland, causing flash flooding in places.

Five fire crews and a turntable ladder were sent to the house in the Millhouses area of Sheffield on Tuesday evening but the damage was limited to the roof.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “Firefighters have just finished tackling a fire on Millhouses Road, Sheffield.

“It is thought the blaze, which involved the roof of a three-storey house, was started when the property was hit by lightning."