Shropshire's Knife Angel returns home to Oswestry

The sculpture arrived in Southwater at the end of February and was only supposed to be there until the end of March as part of its National Anti-Violence Tour.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the UK lockdown, the tour came to a halt, leaving the Angel stranded in Telford for an extra few months.

Now, though the Angel can return home and it will arrive back at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry.

Seonaid Mckay, from the centre, said: "Fortunately, government restrictions have now been lifted enough for us to safely collect the Angel and return it back to its birthplace in Oswestry. The monument will be brought back home to the British Ironwork Centre, where it will remain until it is safe enough for its national tour to continue.

"Through its National Anti-Violence Tour, the Angel has visited a total of eleven towns and cities, spreading its anti-violence message, and standing up against all forms of violent and aggressive behaviours. For the tour to remain as successful as it has been thus far, it is imperative that the Angel can be viewed by as many members of the public as possible. As part of the Angel’s ‘Agreement of Conscience’, all host locations are also asked to deputise a minimum of 10,000 children and young people as Anti-Violence Champions through renouncing aggression as a means to solve disputes, issues, and disagreements.

"Of course, with the current restrictions in place across the country, none of this would be possible and host locations would be unable to gain the maximum benefit from the Angel’s visit there. As such, the Knife Angel will remain positioned at the Ironworks until normality resumes.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to Telford & Wrekin for taking such good care of the Angel throughout its extended stay there. At this stage, we will be reaching out to all host towns and cities that were lined up to receive the Angel after Telford in order to rearrange the Angel’s visit to their respective locations."

The Angel will be available for public viewing once the centre can safely reopen.