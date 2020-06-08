Oswestry Food and Drink Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

The event had been planned to go ahead on July 11 and 12.

The free event is popular with visitors but the Government guidance on social distancing and mass gatherings has meant it cannot take place.

The town's mayor, Councillor Duncan Kerr said: “This is one of the most important and biggest events in the calendar which attracts thousands of visitors to the town and whilst the council has no other option, it is still disappointing.

"The Oswestry Food and Drink Festival showcases the best of local produce, demonstrates to visitors what a great town we have but it also makes an important contribution to the local economy.

"We will look forward to the 2021 festival and make sure that it is better than ever.

"In the meantime you can help by supporting all our fabulous producers and retailers of local foods as soon as they are able to trade.”