Schoolgirls build bridges with future and former students

Year 11s at Moreton Hall in Oswestry have been taking part in the Bridging the Gap programme, celebrating existing friendships and reaching out to new students due to start in September by doing virtual team building.

The focus will switch to A-levels for the girls after half term, but there will also be fun on the agenda with cookery, sport and well-being activities.

Meanwhile, year 13s have been consulting ex-Moreton pupils to ask for their thoughts on some of the things they wish they had known as they left school to embark on university, college courses or gap year adventures. Their insights provide the framework for the year 13 Bridging the Gap programme.

Moreton Hall principal George Budd said: "Both of these courses are entirely new, built from the ground up to best prepare our students for sixth form and life beyond Moreton. It has been truly remarkable to see them develop with input from staff, students, parents and Old Moretonians. Opportunities abound for our Upper Five and Upper Sixth in the coming weeks to develop the skills they’ll need to see them through their coming years of study."