Shropshire schoolgirl creates T-shirt for NHS

Verity Carryer, from Moreton Hall School in Oswestry, has created custom-design shirts to raise money for the NHS. She's already sold 26 and has orders for another 50.

She said: "I have designed a T-shirt with the lion representing England and our amazing NHS workers.

"I believe that they show courage, pride, bravery, and love, which are all the traits of a lion. The colour blue is a nod to their uniform."

Verity was motivated to raise funds following her regular Thursday night clapping for heroes.

She added: "A number of people in my small village work for the NHS and in the care system. I wanted to do more to show my neighbours how much they are valued."

Head of Art at Moreton Hall, Ruth Mills, said: "Verity's T-shirt design, in aid of the NHS, demonstrates how the creative arts can help represent and celebrate the incredible bravery of our front-line workers.

Verity Carryer has made shirts to raise money for the NHS

"We are super proud of Verity, for showing the initiative to design and produce these original printed T-shirts, which embody the qualities of NHS workers in these unprecedented times."

Principal, George Budd, added: “Verity has such a charitable nature that it was only natural for her to think of this initiative, which encapsulates perfectly our core value of humanity.”

Verity is hoping to broaden her reach and has set up a facebook page for orders.

Priced at £16, 100 per cent of the profits will go to the NHS and Verity is looking to help fund vital equipment.