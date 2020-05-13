Shropshire students raise £1,300 for youngsters with disabilities

Over the last academic year, The Marches School in Oswestry held a colour run, a Santa run, and a badminton match between students and staff to raise the money for The Movement Centre, a paediatric physiotherapy charity in the town.

The badminton match, in which the students emerged victorious, generated £200 in October last year.

More than 220 pupils took part in the colour run at the beginning of this year.

Year 10 students also volunteered to wash staff cars during half term in exchange for charity donations.

Teachers Mr Pritchard and Mr Lin take on students at badminton at The Marches School

Victoria Handbury-Madin, chief executive of The Movement Centre said: “Thank you to everyone at The Marches School for your support. We really appreciate it.

"The funds raised will support our vital work, providing therapy to help children with movement disabilities to gain independence and a far better quality of life.”

Marches School staff members, Hannah Heighway and Sian Grassby helped the students coordinate their fundraising efforts.

Advertising

Students at The Marches School did a festive run for charity

Hannah said: “As a school we are so proud of the creativity, effort and kindness that the students have shown in order to raise money for their chosen charity.

"The Movement Centre carries out such fantastic work in the community and we hope that our donation will help support their life changing efforts.

"As a school, we are already looking forward to working with our students again to continue to support charities within our local community.”