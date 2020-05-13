Oswestry households scoop £1,000 each in People’s Postcode Lottery

The Prince Charles Close neighbours netted the windfall when SY11 2LX was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well wishes to the winners.

He said: “What great news to start off your day. Congratulations to our winners, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the NSPCC which has received over £3.9 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The NSPCC is the leading children's charity in the UK, fighting to end child abuse and neglect in every community.

It helps children who have been abused to rebuild their lives, protects those at risk, and works to find new ways to prevent abuse from happening in the first place.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

