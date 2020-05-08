Menu

Advertising

Shropshire postie Chris ditches uniform for dress and wig after raising £4,000

By Lisa O'Brien | Oswestry | News | Published:

A fancy-dress wearing postman has celebrated raising more than £4,000 for charity by donning a dress and blonde wig.

Postman, Chris Holgate, who covers the Knockin area, has raised more than £4,000 for Hope House

Shropshire postie Chris Holgate brought cheer to his round on Thursday by blowing kisses while dressed in his colourful outfit and golden locks.

He has been raising money for Hope House Children’s Hospice in Morda, near Oswestry, by wearing a different fancy outfit every day.

Chris has been wearing fancy dress for two weeks

Chris, who is based at Oswestry Royal Mail office, first dressed up last week as part of a national fancy dress day for posties.

He was then dared to wear a dress and wig which he accepted if enough donations were made. As of Thursday he had raised £4,335.

Chris Holgate in an earlier outfit

His fancy dress outfits have all been donated by people on his round in Knockin and Kinnerley.

Hope House fundraising team leader Lynsey Kilvert said Chris had done an incredible job raising a fantastic sum of money that would be vital to help the hospice continue to provide crisis and end-of-life care to local terminally ill children.

To sponsor Chris visit hopehouse.org.uk/donate and mark your donation Postie Chris.

Oswestry Local Hubs News Shrewsbury
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News