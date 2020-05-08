Shropshire postie Chris ditches uniform for dress and wig after raising £4,000

Shropshire postie Chris Holgate brought cheer to his round on Thursday by blowing kisses while dressed in his colourful outfit and golden locks.

He has been raising money for Hope House Children’s Hospice in Morda, near Oswestry, by wearing a different fancy outfit every day.

Chris has been wearing fancy dress for two weeks

Chris, who is based at Oswestry Royal Mail office, first dressed up last week as part of a national fancy dress day for posties.

He was then dared to wear a dress and wig which he accepted if enough donations were made. As of Thursday he had raised £4,335.

Chris Holgate in an earlier outfit

His fancy dress outfits have all been donated by people on his round in Knockin and Kinnerley.

Hope House fundraising team leader Lynsey Kilvert said Chris had done an incredible job raising a fantastic sum of money that would be vital to help the hospice continue to provide crisis and end-of-life care to local terminally ill children.

To sponsor Chris visit hopehouse.org.uk/donate and mark your donation Postie Chris.