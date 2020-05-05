Virtual open day for Oswestry school

Students from as far away as China joined a Zoom chat with teachers and current pupils at Moreton Hall School.

Principal George Budd talked to 30 families about how the school has adapted to continue with education during the coronavirus crisis.

Student Molly Creaser Ogden, who joined Moreton Sixth from the Corbet School in Baschurch for her A-level programme last September, said “The community spirit shown by students and teachers logging on on a Saturday morning was wonderful to be a part of.

"Being able to talk to prospective students and parents about how amazing Moreton is, was a privilege and I loved being able to contribute to it."

Sixth former Milly Wray from Shrewsbury spoke about sporting opportunities at the school, and deputy head girl Cici Jin joined the chat from her home in China to speak on behalf of international students.

Mr Budd said: “We hope our virtual admissions day captured the essence of a Moreton education. It’s always a pleasure to hear from the students themselves; their personal stories and experiences add so much colour to an event such as this."

