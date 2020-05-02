High heels and hockey sticks for Oswestry hospital fundraisers

Victoria Sugden, League of Friends charity director for Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry, stepped out in a fetching pair of nude pumps to walk the distance along with daughter Maddy, who donned her full hockey goalkeeper kit - helmet and stick included.

Victoria said: “My daughter Maddy and I really enjoyed undertaking the 2.6 Challenge and were totally overwhelmed by the kind support we have had. On the day our neighbours came out to bang pans, cheer and clap as we went past – which was lovely and kept us going!”

Several other staff and volunteers from the hospital also took part in the 2.6 Challenge to raise money for the League of Friends.

Mike Haddaway, chairman of the charity's voluntary services, took part in a 26 mile indoor cycling challenge and drummed up sponsorship from 26 supporters.

He said: “The League of Friends need our support now more than ever, so I was more than happy to get stuck into this challenge! I’m very grateful to everyone who sponsored me."

Sue Kime embarked on a walk from Pant to Llanymynech Golf Course and back, Tim and Daphne Evans also opted for a walking based challenge around their local village and Gill Cripps climbed her garden steps 26 times.

Altogether £1,815 was raised.

Victoria added: “Thank you so much to everyone who took part the money we have raised will help to support our Covid-19 response, doing all we can to care for patients and staff at RJAH.”

To donate to the League of Friends visit justgiving.com/fundraising/victoria-s-2-6-challenge1733