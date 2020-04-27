Oswestry pupils learning lessons at home

Moreton Hall students have been getting back into the familiar routine of a school day with virtual classes, complete with academic pastoral support and a co-curricular programme.

They've been taking part in Zoom lessons, virtual art workshops, choir and book clubs.

Headteacher George Budd said: "Over the half term break I spent some time walking around the Moreton site getting some well-needed fresh air. One thing I saw was the plaque on the wall by the front hall which pays tribute to the values which the courage and vision of our transformational former Head, Bronwen Lloyd Williams, bestowed upon the School. These values of scholarship, gaiety and humanity have been seen in spades during our online learning programme. Students continue to win accolades in a variety of subjects from drama to maths, our staff have joined together in a joyous song, mixed by our music department, and students are volunteering and running marathons (a small bit at a time!) for charity. It’s been a truly humbling experience to see it all unfold."