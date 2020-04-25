Oswestry estate agents donates aprons to hospital volunteers

Woodhead Oswestry Sales and Lettings gave the aprons to volunteers at Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Kate Woodhead, owner of Woodhead Oswestry, said: “We are proud to have been asked to support the League of Friends, who are at the heart of the community. Having had loved ones in the hospital and also long-standing family connections, we know how important the League of Friends volunteers are to patients.

"Actions speak louder than words and we are thrilled to help these hardworking volunteers.”

Victoria Sugden, charity director of the League of Friends at RJAH, added: “Tremendous thanks to Kate and her team for supporting us and funding these aprons for our volunteers.

"They are very smart indeed and ensure volunteers are instantly recognisable. We are all very much looking forward to reopening our voluntary services when safe to do so and welcoming our volunteer family back to the hospital.”

