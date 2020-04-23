Oswestry charity working from home to help people through Covid-19

Qube Oswestry has had to close its Oswald Road premises in line with Government guidelines, but has found a new way to provide a link between agencies and people who need support.

The charity provides community transport, shop mobility, twice-weekly social clubs and befriending services. It also offers a range of community arts projects and learning resources for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Chief officer Laurel Roberts said: “We are working hard to make sure that nobody is left out during this difficult time.

"We are fortunate to have local contacts, resources and strong links with major agencies which means we can adapt and adjust our services to meet the needs of the moment.

"We are very lucky to have a strong platform upon which to offer assistance and will continue to do so throughout the situation."

To ask for assistance from the Qube team, call 01691 656882, email l.roberts@qube-oca.org.uk or find Qube on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.