Estate agents support hospital charity

By Dominic Robertson | Oswestry | News | Published:

An estate agents has been thanked for supporting a hospital's league of friends group.

At a presentation prior to the pandemic are, bottom from left, Toniann Darlington (Retail Manager) and Victoria Sugden (Charity Director). Top, from left, are Heather Thomas-Bache (Head of Voluntary Services), Dee Hamilton (LOF Volunteer), Anna Unsworth (Community Fundraising Officer), Kate Woodhead (Woodhead’s Business Owner) and Lucie Bromley (Woodhead Office Manager).

Woodhead Oswestry Sales and Lettings, chose to support local charity, the League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH).

Prior to the pandemic the company paid for the purchase of new aprons for the league of friends volunteers.

The league has a huge family of volunteers, with more than 350 working across an array of different roles throughout the RJAH Hospital.

There are currently 18 different roles volunteers cover that range from working within the coffee shop to meal assisting on the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries.

Kate Woodhead, business owner, said: “We are proud to have been asked to support the league of friends, who are at the heart of the community. Having had loved ones in the hospital and also long standing family connections we know how important the league of friends volunteers are to patients. Actions speak louder than words and we are thrilled to help these hardworking volunteers.”

Victoria Sugden, charity director, said: “Tremendous thanks to Kate and her team for supporting us and funding these aprons for our volunteers. They are very smart indeed and ensure volunteers are instantly recognisable. We are all very much looking forward to reopening our voluntary services when safe to do so and welcoming our volunteer family back to the hospital.”

Oswestry
