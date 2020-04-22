Advertising
Crews called to house fire near Oswestry
Fire crews were called to a house fire caused by a chip pan near Oswestry last night.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 9.36pm reporting the fire in Llanyblodwel.
Two appliances were sent from Oswestry. The fire was out on arrival and crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
