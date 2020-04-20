Virtual open day under lockdown for school near Oswestry

The virtual admissions day at Moreton Hall will be held on Saturday, May 2.

The May Open Day is usually a chance for visiting families to stroll the school’s grounds, visit the facilities including the science centre and the brand new Holroyd Community Theatre, and to meet the academic and pastoral team.

This year, despite the lockdown restrictions, the Moreton Hall doors are virtually open and parents of girls and boys up to the age of 11 and of girls from 11 to 18 years of age will be invited to experience the school’s values.

Richard Briggs, the school’s communications development officer, said: “Parents are invited to join members of the senior management team, academic departments, boarding housemistresses and students themselves to discover remotely a little of the 'Moreton magic'. The event will be held via video conferencing and allows prospective families from across the globe to gain an insight into life at Moreton Hall.”

Principal George Budd said: “In recent weeks, I have been so impressed by the flexibility, creativity, determination and commitment of the staff and students at Moreton as they adapt to online remote learning.

"Our parents and students tell us they feel similarly we have been overwhelmed by messages of thanks and support."

To register for the admissions day, visit moretonhall.org/admissions-qa.