Fire crews attend Oswestry kithcen fire

Crews were sent to an address in Roundwood Close at about 2.50pm today to deal with the blaze, which involved cooking and spread to the surrounding area of the kitchen.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service mobilised two appliances from the town's fire station on Mount Road as well as an operations officer.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

The service left the scene by about 3.20pm.