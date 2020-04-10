Hero doctor who died of coronavirus was Oswestry pupil

Dr Alfa Sa'adu, 68, died on March 31 at Whittington Hospital in north London.

He was medical director at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex and Ealing NHS Trust and worked at many hospitals in the capital.

Dr Sa'adu was a former pupil at Oswestry School's Bellan House.

Old Oswestrians, the school's official alumni society, shared some old pictures of the doctor found in their archives.

Tributes were paid from far and wide to Dr Sa'adu, including from the president of the Nigerian senate.

Tributes were paid from far and wide to Dr Sa'adu, including from the president of the Nigerian senate.

Despite retiring in 2017, Dr Saadu continued to work part-time at the Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn, Hertfordshire.