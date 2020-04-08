Concern over farm application

A series of applications for new agricultural buildings and a new access at Trefarclawdd Farm, near Oswestry, have been approved by Shropshire Council in the last two years.

But the latest application by Yareal Llanforda Ltd, which owns the estate, has led those who live near the farm to question the impact on the environment and roads will be if the farm continues to grow.

They are now calling for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), traffic assessment and a full public consultation before any further work is permitted.

Permission for a new access to the site was granted two weeks ago, after Yareal said it intended to increase the number of cattle at the farm by around 100, and estimated over 4,000 vehicles entering and leaving the site a year as a result.

Yareal, owned by Netherlands-based company Yareal BV, has now applied for permission to construct a covered holding yard, but said this would not lead to a further increase in the number of cattle.

Objecting to the current application, nearby resident Matthew Morris said: “This intensive farming activity not only does irreparable damage to the landscape, but the environmental impact could also lead to the pollution of the land and water table. The noise will also impact on residents as the level of noise of this new, much larger operation would be over and above the level of noise associated with a small farm.”

Neighbour Bob Beaman said the scheme had “ballooned under the radar” and said: “I therefore request that before any further work is completed a full assessment of works to date is completed and a public consultation sought as to future work.”

Roger Jones added: “If I am correct, a change of use from grazing to intensive farming, with the vast earth movements that have and are taking place, should, under the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 require an EIA.”

In total 29 nearby residents have lodged their objections.

Roger Parry and Partners, agent for Yareal, said in a statement for the latest application that, “the development is not located within or close to any Sensitive Areas as defined in regulation 2(1) under the EIA regulations 2017.”

It added: “The building would not result in an increase of cow numbers on the farm.

“The proposal is agricultural in nature and set in an agricultural environment and once completed will blend into the environment and provide the socio economic benefit of employment in the local area.”

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council.