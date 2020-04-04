Crews tackle van fire near Oswestry

Crews from Oswestry attended the incident on Palmantmawr, Weston Rhyn at around 12.15am on Saturday, as well as a crew from North Wales Fire Service.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was well alight when they arrived.

"Crews used a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire."

It took around half an hour to put out the flames.