Approval for major development welcomed

The Oswestry site, next to Morrisons on Shrewsbury Road, could ultimately create up to 220 jobs in 11 proposed units.

The approval of the Morrisons plans has been a protracted process but Shropshire Council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for assets, economic growth and regeneration, councillor Steve Charmley, said it would be a boost for the town's future.

Councillor Charmley said: "It is good news that things are moving forward and it is a development that with the innovation park and plans for Mile End Roundabout will hopefully help set Oswestry up for the next 20 to 30 years.

"I think it will be a big positive for Oswestry and the creation of job opportunities, which is very important."

The approved plans include a drive through coffee shop, drive through restaurant and a potential gym or office building.

The largest building will be either a car showroom or builders’ merchant, depending on interest, and there will also be a row of seven smaller trade counter units.

Mayor of Oswestry, and Shropshire Councillor for Oswestry East, John Price, said the project was important for the town's future progress.

He said: "I just want them to crack on with it now. In light of everything that is happening at this particular time we can only look forward to the future.

"Anything that will aid Oswestry and potentially create more jobs and bring more money into the economy is great.

"We cannot become complacent in what we have and it is our duty to progress, and it is the duty for any town to progress."

Planning officers concluded the development would not take footfall away from businesses in the town centre and approved the plans.

A report by planning officer Philip Mullineux said : “Following retail assessments of Oswestry town centre, the centre appears to be vital and viable with a good range of convenience and comparison offer, retail and leisure services as well as business and financial services.

“The centre as a whole is well maintained has a high footfall. The anticipated trade impact of 0.76 per cent on the town centre’s turnover would not be significantly adverse.