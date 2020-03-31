Menu

Oswestry's Angels out in force

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

The Oswestry Angels are out and about on the streets of Oswestry helping residents who can not get to the shops.

Councillor Les McGuire delivers food to David Roberts

The group was set up by local volunteers with the help of Oswestry town council.

Volunteers now have hi-viz vests, gloves and some masks for volunteers to protect themselves.

Mike Lade, one of the volunteers, said: "So far we have only had to help a handful of people because residents have managed to get to the shops themselves, had deliveries from the local shops and businesses or been helped by a good neighbour."

One of those getting involved is Oswestry's new town councillor, Les Maguire. He was out and about this week delivering supplies to residents in his ward.

"We anticipate that the call on our services will increase in the next weeks and months as restrictions take grip," he said.

More information is available on www.oswestryangels.co.uk.

