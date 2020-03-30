Garden mile challenge for running club

The Oswestry based, Girls on the Run women made a pledge to each run a mile in their garden at 11am on Sunday.

Almost 40 took up the challenge with others joining in after work shifts later in the day.

Some had the luxury of large gardens and even fields but others had to complete 40, 50 and event more laps of their lawns. They had to dodge washing lines, trees, shrubs and garden furniture and run up and down steps.

The idea was dreamt up by Cerys Williams after seeing a social media post of a runner completing a marathon in his own garden.

Many made the challenge a family affair while others ran with their dogs and even a cat. Elaine Richardson and her children combined their garden run with scoring baskets in their basketball net.

Ashling Donohoe-Harrison and her children ran 26 laps of their garden while her mother, Ellen Harrison completed 49 in her garden to make her mile.

Lisa Ashworth said she had a "postage stamp of a garden" but completed it with her daughter.

Amanda Calloway said she had worked out she would need to complete 80 laps.

"But I got bored of counting and just ran until I completed the mile," she said.

Kelly Clarke said it had been a great idea.

"Knowing we were all doing that at the same made me smile all the way round," she said.

Vicki Evans, whose husband, Karl, made a video of her mile with running commentary, said: "It was a magical moment when life is so odd.£

Many of the members said they now hoped to do a weekly challenge together.