Fire crews act fast after discarded cigarette causes blaze at Oswestry house - with video

Three fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent to the property in Cornovii Gardens at 10.20pm yesterday.

James Lewis, crew manager at Oswestry fire station, said a discarded cigarette by the front door ignited a fire in the cavity of the front wall of the house.

Fast thinking and efficient work from the crews from Oswestry tonight,Property Fire @

Cornovii Gardens

Mobilised at 22:20

3 fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Oswestry and Wellington

Hosereel jet

Small gear

Fire involving domestic property. pic.twitter.com/YHSb0xTC8Z — James Lewis (@JamesLe72004592) March 29, 2020

Mr Lewis said "fast thinking and efficient work" from the crews had stopped the blaze from spreading.

He uploaded a video of the scene on Twitter, adding: "Firefighters were against the clock to expose, apply water into the cavity or face losing the whole three houses, the fire was spreading fast so we had the pressure upon us."

Crews used two hose reel jets and small gear to extinguish the flames.

The British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service also attended.