Fire crews act fast after discarded cigarette causes blaze at Oswestry house - with video
Quick-thinking actions by fire crews stopped a blaze caused by a discarded cigarette spreading at a house in Oswestry.
Three fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent to the property in Cornovii Gardens at 10.20pm yesterday.
James Lewis, crew manager at Oswestry fire station, said a discarded cigarette by the front door ignited a fire in the cavity of the front wall of the house.
Mr Lewis said "fast thinking and efficient work" from the crews had stopped the blaze from spreading.
He uploaded a video of the scene on Twitter, adding: "Firefighters were against the clock to expose, apply water into the cavity or face losing the whole three houses, the fire was spreading fast so we had the pressure upon us."
Crews used two hose reel jets and small gear to extinguish the flames.
The British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service also attended.
