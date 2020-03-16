Oswestry's Greyhound pub to become housing

Permission has been granted to change the Greyhound Pub on Willow Street into five dwellings.

A planning officer report said that the pub, which dated back to about 1900, had been closed for some time and that the building had recently been de-listed as being considered as an asset of community value.

It had become unviable because of competition from other venues in the area and, the report said, while the conversion scheme would result in a loss of an established business in the town there were numerous alternatives within walking distance.

There had been objections to the conversion by local residents worried about the affect of off-road parking on nearby Park Avenue.

Oswestry Town Council said it was generally supportive of the proposal as it would bring the empty building back into use.