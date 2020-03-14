Snowdon walk for Derwen College

The group, led by organisers Phil Davies and Ben Leonard, are walking up Wales’ highest mountain on April 9 to raise money for the Derwen College Charity.

Taking in the popular Llanberis Path, the walk is expected to take around six hours. For many it will be their first time up Snowdon.

The group has already raised £350 towards its £1000 target and is hoping that community support will boost fundraising further.

Money raised will support students with special educational needs and disability (SEND) towards their aspirations, helping to develop their work and independence skills. Some of the money will go towards the college’s Agnes Hunt Village Project, raising money to refurbish the life- changing village of bungalows which encourage students towards a more independent way of living.

Support worker Ben Leonard said: “The initial idea was Phil’s but we all wanted to get onboard. It is a fantastic way of raising awareness of the amazing work all staff do here at the college. Myself and Phil are avid hikers and regularly walk up mountains, so it made sense to do Snowdon with it being the closest, highest mountain to us. It is not an easy mountain to climb and can be tricky in adverse weather. So tit is brilliant that a lot of staff who have never climbed a mountain before, let alone Snowdon, have signed up to try and challenge themselves and raise money for the college.

"The money will mean a great deal to us here and help us in changing the lives of the amazing young people that we work with. I am very much looking forward to the walk and am praying for good weather.”

Derwen College fundraiser Anna Evans said: “This team challenge demonstrates what Derwen College is all about - the total commitment of our staff to the amazing students we have here. For many of those taking part, walking up Snowdon will be a first, and therefore a real challenge. This is about everyone getting to the top in a group, it's not a race. Every penny raised will be used to ensure that our students get all the extra opportunities and experiences they need to progress and flourish whilst at Derwen College. By supporting this fundraising challenge, you will be helping us to provide the support our students need to gain greater independence to lead happy and fulfilling lives."

Anyone wishing to support the walkers can do so at virginmoneygiving.com/fund/Derwensnowdonwalk.