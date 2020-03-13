New housing application for land next to hillfort

The joy when developers withdrew two planning applications for 52 and 48 homes on land off Whittington Road in the town on Monday was short lived .

Yesterday (thrs) Shropshire Council received a revised application for 91 homes on the site.

Members of Hands Off Old Oswestry Hillfort say they will continue to fight the plans.

Builder, Galliers Homes says the new application addressed the concerns of consultees and included extensive open space.

In its planning submission it points out that a planning inspector has said that developing the site would only minimally encroach on the existing view form the hillfort.

It says that the layout of the housing would have to respect the wider setting of the hillfort with a landscape zone reducing the impact and providing a buffer between the urban area and the countryside.

A reduction in the number of housing would allow glimpses of the hillfort from the development and give the chance for more landscaping.

"Long distance views from the hillfort will not be harmed by the development and will soften the dominance of Furrows Garage," the report says.

"The provision of a mix of housing will help meet Oswestry's housing and economic needs."

The report adds that the Community Infrastructure Levy on the 91 housing would generate £450,000 for the town's infrastructure.

A spokesperson for HOOOH said: “The revised application will have to go before the full planning committee where the serving council members must reflect the will of their electorate, which is to refuse the application.

“Our campaign has always been about the allocation of housing in line with the community’s wishes and the protection of nationally important heritage, principles that go to the heart of local planning and public consultation.

“Residents and stakeholders have consistently shown that they value the preservation of the hillfort’s setting and unspoilt landscape north of the town. Oswestry Civic Society has gone as far as identifying alternative land for housing east of the town in its Oswestry 2050 vision which Shropshire planners have partially taken on board.”

“We urge stakeholders and supporters to maintain their objections against any further urbanisation of this iconic hillfort and Iron Age landscape.”

