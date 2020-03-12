Shropshire Zombie Run to raise funds for cancer unit

In April she will be on the starting line at the London Marathon ready to run the 26.2 miles for her friend, Bex Hudson.

Sam, 48, from West Felton, is raising money for Shropshire's Lingen Davies cancer unit, where Bex has had treatment for her bowel cancer.

She and her friends are holding a fundraising "Zombie Run" on April 19 at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry.

Runners, wearing special tags, will be chased along the course by terrifying zombies.

Sam said: "Three years ago Bex Hudson was really ill in hospital with undiagnosed bowel cancer. When it was diagnosed I decided that I would try to do the Race for Life - I couldn't run for a bus at the time."

She completed the 5k in February 2018 and carried on with her running.

"I did a 10k in the June and got hooked on running," she added.

"Then Bex asked me to run the Marathon for her as she won't ever be able to do it herself.

Advertising

Spectacle

"I had watched her go through quite horrendous chemotherapy and radiotherapy and realised that the challenge of a marathon would be nothing compared to that."

Sam has had to continue her training through storms Ciara and Dennis but said: "When it's bad weather I just think of Bex. I had to do a 14-mile run on the treadmill but the thought of raising the money for the Lingen Davies unit kept me going.

"I have to raise £1,500 and have been holding cake sales and asking for sponsorship. The Zombie Run should be a lot of fun and help raise money.

Advertising

"The British Ironwork Centre has been brilliant, allowing us to use the grounds for the event.

"It should prove quite a spectacle for other visitors, seeing runners being chased by zombies. And of course the runners can dress up if they want to.

"My son, Kai is really good friends with Bex's son, Freddie, and they among those who will be zombies."

People can enter the zombie run for £12.50 for adults, £7.50 for teenagers and £5 for those under 11.

"Local family company J & I Carpets will be sponsoring my zombie run by funding all the medals so it means the entry fee can go to the charity," said Sam.

Entry forms are available from the Ironworks or zombiesam2020@gmail.com.