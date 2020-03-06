Mud glorious mud for charity

The Sweeney Mountain Muddy Fun run lived up to its name at the weekend as the recent storms made the going far more than heavy at the Sweeney Mountain Fun Run just south of Oswestry at the weekend.

Organisers had to find alternative parking because of a waterlogged field.

The event attracted runners of all ages, from 17 year old Daniel Edwards who first ran the event last year after this 16th birthday, to the eldest competitor, triathlete, 82 year old Pete Norman.

They completed a choice of two courses, five or 10 kilometres around fields, woods and lanes. Competitors also had to overcome obstacles from a duck pond and brooks and streams to tree trunks, slippery slopes and most of all mud.

It was the fifth Sweeney Mountain Muddy Fun Run and this year the event included a new section for 'dog joggers'.

The 10k winners were Sam Evans and Emma Wilde and the 5k winners, Liam Astle and Amy Griffiths. All received running jackets from sponsors of the event.

Money raised from the event will be divided between SSAFA, the armed forces charity, which offers lifelong support for regulars and reserves and their families, and Morton Church, which serves Sweeney Mountain.

Royal Navy veteran, Brian Glendinning from Shrewsbury, took part in the run.

"I am involved in fundraising for SSAFA, the charity does a wonderful job," he said.

Reverend Kath Trimby vicar of Morton Church, was at the finish to congratulate the runners.

"This is a great event helping two good causes," she said

"Runners have the chance to go across fields and private land usually not open to the public."

Elizabeth Lawrence, one of the organisers, and an army veteran, said that SSAFA helped people at all times in their lives, whether young service personnel and their families or veterans.

SSAFA fundraisers will be in Tesco in Ludlow collection for the charity on Saturday.

"Thank you to all the sponsors that helped us put on this year's run and also thank you to those who marshalled to ensure the runners were safe," she said.

Next year's muddy fun run will be held on March 7.