The trio - Yankee, Doodle and Dandy - were taken in by the RSPCA in January after they were found straying near the racecourse by a member of the public who kept them safe until arrangments could be made.

They were taken to the animal centre in Upper Colwyn Bay and are now ready for rehoming.

Deputy centre manager Rachel Gibbs said: “Dandy and Doodle are a pair of very handsome cockerels looking for new homes after being found as strays. They are approximately aged around a year and would suit an owner who is used to keeping cockerels and hens.

“We also have the wonderful Yankee who is just beautiful and is aged around two years. We really hope someone who has the perfect home for them gets in touch.”

If you think you can offer Yankee, Doodle or Dandy the fresh start they are looking for then please get in touch with the Bryn-Y-Maen animal centre on 0300 123 0745 or at brynymaen@rspca.org.uk.

The centre is open between 11am and 4pm everyday, except Wednesdays.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need of care visit the RSPCA website or call its donation line on 0300 123 8181.