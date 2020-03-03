Shropshire anti-Shell protest

The protestors, who stressed the action wasn’t directed at employees or the garage owners, handed out leaflets to motorists and passers-by saying that the company's buying of carbon offsetting credits was not a proven or reliable means of reducing overall carbon emissions.

They stood in snow, rain and wind to get their message across.

“We took non-disruptive action, not to inconvenience everyday people, but to ensure they know the truth behind Shell’s claims,” a spokesman said.

"Shell is a massive energy and oil company making billions of dollars from fossil fuel extraction every year. It proudly states it will spend $10million on carbon offsetting – this is 0.0033 per cent of its $388 BILLION global revenue.

"The Climate Emergency declared by Wales’ Government and countless other major institutions requires us to reach net Zero by 2050, and in reality we need to get there by 2030. Their ambition falls woefully short of this and suggests their talk around carbon offsetting is all just PR exercise."

Shell's website says: “We intend to cut the carbon intensity of the energy products we sell, in step with society as it moves towards the goal of the Paris Agreement. That means fewer greenhouse gases emitted on average with each unit of energy we sell – by around 20 per cent by 2035 and

by around half by 2050.”