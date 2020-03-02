More than 500 take part in 10k

The event saw hundreds of runners setting off from the Marches School at 9am yesterday, with Sean Merryweather the first to finish in a time of 33 minutes and 43 seconds.

The first female runner home was junior Bethan Jones, flying the flag for her club Oswestry Olympians in a time of 39 minutes and 50 seconds.

Ashling Donohowe-Harrison, a member of the Oswestry Olympians committee which organised the run, said they had been delighted with the turn out and the way the event went.

She said: "We were really pleased, we sold out straight away this year so we hope to extend it next year to more runners, but we didn't want to start off too big and bite off more than we could chew."

The run, which was sponsored by Beaumont Wealth, Morrison's, and Boyz II Men Barbers, took runners on a tour of the town.

Ashling offered her thanks to all those who had volunteered to help the event, and the public who had been patient with the route.

She said: "We are absolutely overwhelmed by the event, with how well it went and obviously very grateful to the volunteers who marshalled for us, the runners, and the residents and businesses with the disruption this morning."