Couple in their 70s hit crossing Oswestry road

It happened at about 6.15pm on Thursday at the junction between Whittington Road and Unicorn Road.

Police, who have appealed for witnesses, said: "A black Ford Ranger turned right out of Unicorn Road on to Whittington Road towards the A5 and was in collision with a couple crossing the road,

"A lady in her 70s was flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital with injuries to her legs and chest, thought to be life changing injuries. A man, also in his 70s, was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance with minor head injuries."

Whittington Road’s junctions with Unicorn Road, Harlech Road and Gobowen Road, in Oswestry, were all shut after the crash.

Anyone with any information or dash cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0596S of 27 February.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org