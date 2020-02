Whittington Road's junctions at Unicorn Road, Harlech Road and Gobowen Road were all shut after a crash in Whittington Road which firefighters described as serious at about 6.30pm today.

Firefighters, ambulance staff and police all attended the scene of the crash.

Serious RTC coming in for Whittington Rd, Os. Please avoid the area. Police and ambulance an scene. — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) February 27, 2020