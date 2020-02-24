Performance academy near Oswestry celebrates anniversary with free workshop

Face2Face Performance Academy in Weston Rhyn, which first opened its doors in 2017 and now has more than 50 students attending weekly classes, is offering an introductory workshop to people aged between nine and 18 with an interest in performing arts.

The free session is set to take place on March 6 from 6pm to 8.30pm.

The academy, driven by the specialist tuition of West End performer Michael Jenkins, has prepared its students for taking part in an array of different activities including performing in professional theatres; workshops with TV and theatre professionals; competitions and a question and answer session with a well-known casting agency.

A parent of one of the performers, Mrs Craig, said: "Face2Face is the highlight of my daughter’s week. She loves every minute of it and has learnt a huge amount. One of her favourite moments in the academy has been performing Beauty and the Beast at the newly-built Holroyd Community Theatre.

“The academy offers such a wide range of performance related training. It’s like no other academy we’re aware of.”

Face2Face students recently performed to sell-out audiences at The Holroyd Community Theatre. A total of 360 audience members attended the performance in Weston Rhyn.

Theatre producer and agent, James Williams, said: “It was such a pleasure seeing Face2Face performing Beauty and the Beast at The Holroyd Community Theatre. The amount of talent and enthusiasm on stage was incredible. Vocally it was superb and the direction and choreography were on point, current and perfect for a large ensemble.

“Face2Face seriously knows how to get the best out of their students. With this level of training so early on in their careers, success is almost definite.”

Advertising

The academy meets weekly at its venue at Moreton Hall School. Michael Jenkins, drama and academy co-ordinator, said: “The academy is set to open their doors once again. We are offering a free workshop to anyone with an interest in performing arts to trial the academy this coming March. Our taster sessions are always a lot of fun and a great opportunity for new students to see what we’re about with others in the same boat.

“We are so fortunate to call The Holroyd Community Theatre our home. Having a base like this ensures that we can give our students the very best training possible.”

For more information, visit moretonhallschool.com/Face2Face