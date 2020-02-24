Gas connection closes busy Oswestry road near Sainsbury's

A section of Black Gate Street, which is used by shoppers accessing the Sainsbury superstore, will be closed on March 8 and 15.

The road closure is to allow Wales & West Utilities to connect a property to the gas network.

A spokesman for Wales & West Utilities said: “We will be working in the Oswald Road, area of Oswestry on the March 8, to connect a new property to the gas network.

“In order to keep the local community, road users and our colleagues safe while we work, we will need to close Black Gate Street at its junction with Oswald Road on March 8 and 15.

"A diversion route will be clearly signposted and barring any unforeseen circumstances, we expect to complete our work on March 15."

"If anyone smells gas, thinks they have a gas leak, or suspects carbon monoxide poisoning, they should call us on 0800 111 999 and our engineers will be there to help, day or night."