Muddy fun run for charity

The Sweeney Mountain muddy fun run takes place on private land just outside Oswestry.

While the area is known as Sweeney Mountain, organisers are stressing that there is no mountain and that the event is a trail run rather than a fun run.

However with recent weather they say they can promise mud for the run on March 1.

This will be the fifth year for the event which gives runners the option of a 5k and a 10k route. New this year will be a 'doggy jog' that will follow the 5K course.

Lizzie Lawrence, one of the organisers said both courses had optional obstacles, ranging from tiles and tree trunks to a duck pond.

"Every one of the obstacles has the option to run around it," she said.

"It is a chance to run across some beautiful countryside on land not normally open to the public."

Spectators are very welcome and they can also enjoy a walk.

She said one of the charities that would benefit from the event was the Shrewsbury branch of the Soldiers, Sailors and Air Force Families Association, one of lesser known veterans' charities.

"All the money raised for the branch goes to people in Shropshire," she said.

Funds will also go to the nearby Morton church.

"We are only a small congregation and the funds will help look after our church," Lizzie said.

"All runners will get a goody bag and a medal at the finish and there will be prizes for the first man and first woman home in both runs thanks to our generous sponsors, all local businesses."

All those wanting to take part, including the dog joggers, must enter the event through the website, muddyfunrun.org.uk or contact Lizzie on 01691 656805 by midday on February 28.

"There are no entries on the day," she said.