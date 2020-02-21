Torch lights the way to herald Knife Angel’s visit

Created from blades of knives confiscated by or handed into police the torch, shaped like angel wings, will light the way during the ceremony to unveil the sculpture in Wolverhampton in April

It has just been finished by artists at the Shropshire-based British Ironwork Centre, home of the Knife Angel.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the centre in Oswestry, said it was a perfect addition to the anti-knife campaign.

“It is fitted with a flame bulb,” he said.

The Knife Angel sculpture will be coming to Wolverhampton

“This torch will be used in Wolverhampton, for the first time, but thereafter will go to every city hosting the Angel.”

“We are very excited about the sculpture’s up and coming visits, including Telford in March.

“We have great links with Wolverhampton having supplied the city with knife amnesty bins.”

The Angel will stand in Queen Square, in the centre of Wolverhampton’s city centre, just a stone’s throw away from the civic hall and art gallery.

Mr Knowles said: “Wolverhampton has agreed to utilise the Angel to educate young people in the community about the negative effects of violent behaviour through 28 days of intensive workshops and programmes.

“Our main objective for the three-year anti-violence tour is to increase awareness over rejecting violent and aggressive behaviour as a means for solving disputes in order to create the necessary social change to end all forms of violence.”