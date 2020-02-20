Menu

Shropshire horse rider died after being found unconscious at home

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

A horse rider was found unconscious at her Shropshire home, the opening of an inquest has heard.

Carolyn Robertson, 64, of Ruyton-X1-Towns, died on February 13.

Coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, was told that Ms Robertson was a keen horserider and had ridden all her life.

She had a ménage at her home and on February 13 went out to ride her horse at about 4.30pm.

Her partner arrived home at about 5.20pm and found her lying on the floor unconscious.

He began CPR which he continued until paramedics arrived.

Mr Ellery was told there were no suspicious circumstances and he adjourned the inquest until May 20.

