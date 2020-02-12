Tour guides sought for Oswestry

Oswestry Borderland Tourism organises guided town tours every Saturday morning from Easter to the end of September and booked tours for groups.

Karen Pringle from the tourism organisation said: "Our guided town tours are very popular with locals and visitors.

"We guided over 100 people on our Saturday tours last year, but these tours will not be able to continue if we cannot recruit new guides.

"If you or anyone you know is interested in Oswestry, likes meeting people and could spare an hour on a Saturday morning once a month during the summer we would love to hear from them."

She said there was currently a drive on to encourage more coach parties to visit the town.

"The visit would include a guided tour. So if you are not available on a Saturday we would still like to hear from you as these visits will be arranged during the week," she added.

"Please come and talk to us at Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre if you may be interested or call us on 01691 662753."

Full training will be given with experienced guides.