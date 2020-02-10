Shropshire screenwriter one of 50 top influential people

Magazine,British GQ publishes its list each year.

The latest line up includes Meghan Markle, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Greta Thunberg and screenwriter, Jesse Armstrong.

Armstrong, best known as the co-writer of The Peep Show, was brought up and went to school in Oswestry before going to the University of Manchester. It was there he met Peep Show co-writer Sam Bain.

He is also responsible for writing a host of screenplays for Hollywood blockbusters and the small screen. He accepted the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series award for 'Succession' onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards last September in Los Angeles.

British GQ's 50 most influential people in Britain are broken down into sub-categories including Culture, Media and Sport, Business and Industry, Science, Technology and Information, Activism, and Politics

The list includes names such David Beckham, Carrie Symonds, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Greta Thunberg.

It says the list is chosen from those not just at the peak of their chosen professions, but have climbed even higher through their ability to communicate.