Cycle ride in memory of Sally

Seymour Roberts and Ben Fretwell hope to complete the 980 mile Lands End to John O'Groats ride in 10 days in August in memory of Seymour's wife, Sally.

She died in 2017 after fighting cancer for four years.

The money the pair raise will be shared between the Shooting Star cancer unit at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and Chirk Hospital. Sally was a patient at both hospitals.

They will be supported on their challenge by Seymour's daughters, Fizz and Sally. (crr)

Sally who was 18 when her mother died, said: "She was the most inspirational person I've ever met and didn't complain once despite going through gruelling treatment, she always had a smile and laughed through the tough times. Mum was supported by hundreds of different people either friends, family or healthcare professionals."

During 2018 Seymour and Ben, who work for Griffiths Hire in Oswestry, raised more than £6,000 for the charities cycling from London to Cologne - 352 miles.