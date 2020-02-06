Menu

HGV burnt out at blaze on industrial estate near Oswestry

By Rory Smith | Oswestry | News | Published:

A lorry was completely burnt out after catching fire on an industrial estate near Oswestry.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at Rednal Industrial Estate in Haughton, east of Oswestry at about 5.50pm today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance and crews from Baschurch and Ellesmere.

Emergency service workers used two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze by about 6.15pm.

The fire service reports that 'one HGV vehicle was completely destroyed by fire'.

