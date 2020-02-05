Party in the Park could return to Oswestry with new family-friendly feel

The summer music festival, known as Oswestry Live, was launched to celebrate the millennium and for several years attracted thousands of party goers to Cae Glas Park.

Oswestry Town Council ended the event amid fears that it was becoming difficult to steward, but tonight councillors will debate whether the event could go back on the events calendar.

Ideas for a new-look party in the park include a day of music, street entertainment and street food, moving into pubs and other venues in the town from 9pm.

A report to the council's Markets and Town Centre Committee says a purpose-built stage would be built in the park, with the bandstand as a secondary stage, and comedians and short drama events joining the bands of all music genres.

A report to the meeting from markets and events manager, David Clough, said there are risks in organising such events.

"Members need to be mindful of the type of audience that might turn up for a free music event," it says.

"An informal discussion with police has suggested that, due to past experience, a police presence could be required at a cost to the council."

However the report also points out that the event could be a celebration of the music culture in Oswestry while supporting the young through music and workshops.

It could also help bring people into Oswestry and move to music into pubs in the town after 9pm.

Initial costing for the event, without policing costs, are thought to be around £12,600 - with the report saying sponsorship could cover some of those costs.

The councillors who initially suggested the event, Councillors Paul Milner and Jay Moore, have stressed that there would be safeguards to ensure no excessive drinking.

In their motion they said: "The event would be branded as Oswestry Party in the Park with the emphasis on Oswestry and marketed as a family day.

"No alcohol would be allowed to be taken into the park, with local pubs and breweries having licensed areas from which to sell drink.

"They are trained and able to refuse those underage and who have had too much.

"The main stage would close at 9pm and the subsequent hours would then be based on pubs in the town that wanted to participate. Several have already shown an interest in having stages so that bands could continue playing.

"The idea is to make the event truly local, manageable and fun for everyone."

It would be the latest in a series of festivals that are held in the town throughout the year, including the highly popular Food Festival, Balloon Carnival and Christmas Live.