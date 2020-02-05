Oswestry market could be licensed to sell alcohol

The town council, which is responsible for the day-to-day management of the indoor market, will debate tonight whether it should go down the route of allowing its traders to sell alcohol.

In a report to the meeting, markets and events manager, David Clough, says that the market inside the Powis Hall has recently attracted a number of food outlets, some of whom would like to sell alcohol.

"A new German deli would like to sell a range of beers while the vegan deli would like to sell vegan wines and the street food operators on the market steps are interested in selling alcoholic beverages," he says.

Mr Clough says that a premises licence would have to be applied for and that someone would have to become the designated, premises supervisor which would involve achieving a personal licence.

It is also recommended that stallholders who sell alcohol should also have a personal licence or undertake licensing induction training.