Use West Mercia Police website to free up police 101 line, inspector urges

Inspector Tracy Ryan, who heads up the Oswestry policing team, has urged callers, particularly young people, to report non-urgent matters via the various internet methods available.

“If it is an emergency then of course people should ring 999,” she said.

“There have been complaints about people not being able to get through on 101 and if people who do use the internet and social media can contact us that way it will free the call takers up to take the telephone calls.”

She told a meeting of Oswestry Town Council at a meeting on Wednesday that in the Oswestry area people could ring the local officers directly, could email and could use social media.

“There are also places on our website for people to contact us.”

See westmercia.police.uk