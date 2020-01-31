Atlantic Mavericks: Shropshire rowers reach dry land to waiting family

The four friends, all ex-forces, stepped onto dry land to waiting family and friends after completing the 3,000-mile challenge which began on La Gomera in the Canaries in December.

They said they had completed the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge race as they began - as friends.

It is the third year running that Shropshire has had rowers in the international event.

The Atlantic Mavericks arrive in Antigua

Ian Davies from Oswestry, Roy Dixon from Shrewsbury, Ian Duncan from Devon and Richard 'Tiny' Baker from Somerset looked fit and happy as they rowed into the dock greeted by flares and cheers from supporters.

The team has a combined age of 232 years, an average age of 58.

Mr Dixon, a dentist, said: "The reception we had coming in was absolutely fantastic and it is great to see everyone here."

Ian Duncan said they had put complete trust in their boat, Miss Daisy, which they refurbished on a budget.

"Even in the angry seas, in the dead of night, we felt perfectly safe," he said.

On shore to greet Mr Davies was his wife, Maureen, daughter Dani and her husband Mark and their children, Ellie and Eoin.

Ian Davies with his grandaughter, Ellie and daughter, Dani

His mother, Mrs Anna Davies was watching live at her home in Oswestry while step-daughter, Jess, from Shrewsbury watched the live stream at work in Oxford.

Jess said: "We are so proud of Ian and of all the rowers.

"It has been incredible to follow on their journey. We have been able to keep in touch thanks to Whatsapp and the messages of support from everyone that we have been able to pass to them have been such a boost.

"They had to deal with sea sickness at the beginning of the journey and we have seen footage where the waves have just dwarfed them. But they simply kept going and their moral has been fantastic. They said they set out to start the challenge as friends and end it as friends that that is what they have done.

"Ian has overcome so much recently, having to cope with Myeloma so to see him complete this challenge is incredible."

The Atlantic Mavericks have been rowing for charities including Myeloma UK, The Royal British Legion and the 353 charity. Anyone who wants to help can do so via gogetfunding.com/atlantic-mavericks