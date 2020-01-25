Telford signs up to host Knife Angel

Assistant director of Telford and Wrekin Council, Angie Astley, visited the British Ironwork Centre this week to sign the ‘Agreement of Conscience’. She has been working with the centre to take the sculpture to Telford for almost a year.

Centre chairman, Clive Knowles, said: "The official ‘Agreement of Conscience’ is designed to commit all hosting locations to utilise the Angel as an important point of tuition for schools, colleges, youth groups and other young visitors.

"As part of our bid to create the social change necessary to end violent and aggressive behaviour, the lasting educational programmes created by the Knife Angel hosts are an extremely important part of the monument’s journey across the UK."

He said that the town had been tasked with deputising a minimum of 10,000 young people in becoming Anti-Violence Champions through renouncing violence as a means for solving disputes and issues.

"Telford has also assured us that it is committed to submitting a post appraisal report one month after their hosting period, detailing how their educational programmes benefited the community and how they intend to continue their efforts going forward," added Mr Knowles.

"Being situated in the County of Shropshire ourselves, we are completely delighted to give Telford & Wrekin the opportunity to host the Angel.

"Since before the Angel’s conception, we have worked very closely with the West Mercia Police force, who were the first force to join our ‘Save A Life, Surrender Your Knife’ campaign all the way back in 2015 through various amnesties and knife banks.

"For such a pivotal part of Shropshire to step forward and also benefit from all the hard work that West Mercia Police have put in over the years is truly exciting for all of us."

The Knife Angel is set to arrive in Telford towards the end of February where it will be situated in Southwater Square for the full month of March.

"Southwater Square is located in the heart of Telford Town Centre, allowing the Angel to become a central focus for all visitors and residents navigating the town," said Mr Knowles.

"Telford is the first Shropshire location other than ourselves to host the Angel and we are really looking forward to seeing how they benefit from the monument’s stay in their town."

The sculpture, created by artist Alfie Bradley, leaves Newtown next week to spend February in Gateshead in the north east.